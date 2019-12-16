Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Get Instagram Likes Back With This Chrome Extension

Image: Shutterstock

Last month Instagram started hiding the likes on some posts from U.S. accounts. The idea behind the move was to allow users to “focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes you get.”

If you miss being able to see likes and comment counts or need to be able to see them for your job, The Return of the Likes is a Chrome extension that can help.

Unfortunately, it requires you to be viewing Instagram on your computer rather than your smartphone. However, once it’s installed it makes those likes and comment count visible once again.

As you scroll, the like and follower account appears in orange at the top of each post in your feed, a bit different than when it’s presented by Instagram proper.

You can also view them by going to an individual account’s page. Here’s what our Instagram account looks like:

Like and comment counts are posted below each image in an account view.

If you don’t need to know likes and comment counts for Instagram posts then using the service without them can actually be a bit more pleasant. If you need them, or if you miss having them around, then “The Return of the Likes” can be a simple way to get them back.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles