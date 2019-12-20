Fortnite Is Giving Away Free Skins And DLC

Screenshot: Epic Games

Between now and January 7, Fortnite is giving away a collection of 14 free character skins and other in-game items for all players during its big Winterfest event.

After logging into the game, players can visit the seasonal in-game cabin to receive one free item per day from the game’s nutcracker-themed character, Crackshot. You can find his cabin in the snowy area of the map, just north of Frosty Flights.

The full list of Crackshot’s gifts are:

“Ornament Soldier” Christmas tree-theme character skin

“Woolly Mammoth Onesie” Character skin

Star Wars Sith-themed back bling decal

Millennium Falcon Glider

Treefall Glider

Gingerbread Pickaxe

Peppermint Pickaxe

“New Year 2020" gun skin

“Well Wrapped” wrapping paper-theme gun skin

Snow Shaker emote

“Holly and Divey” contrail skin

Christmas-themed music

Special Crackshot-themed loading screen

You’ll also be able to earn more items by completing daily challenges, and you can unlock special in-game bonuses by finding hidden Easter eggs in Crackshot’s cabin. Plus, some old weapons and game modes will be on rotation during the Winterfest event. (The folks over at Fortnite Insider have a guide for each daily challenge that will be updated for each day of the Winterfest event, if you want to get goods nice and quick.)

Fortnite’s promotion can add plenty of cool, limited-time items to your collection, but don’t worry about having to log in daily in order to get everything. If you skip a few days during the event, you’ll be able to open any gifts you missed from previous days the next time you visit the cabin.