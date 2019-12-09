Get A Target Gift Card For 10% Off Today And Create Your Own 'Sale' Later On

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Target is offering its gift cards for 10% off today, making it a great time to bring up my greatest holiday gift shopping tip again: buy discounted gift cards for yourself.

There’s no rule that says gift cards have to be for gifts, and retailers often offer gift cards during the holidays at a tiny bit of a discount, or with a bonus of some kind.

In the case of Target, the retailer is offering 10% all gift card purchases today up to $US300 ($439).

While you might not necessarily need a Target gift card, you might need something at Target. By purchasing the gift card at a discount you’re essentially giving yourself 10% off that holiday gift, case of beer, of week’s worth of groceries.

The best part about gift cards is they work sort of like cash, so if that gift just happens to already be 30% off for the week, paying with your gift card will deepen that discount even more.

As you might imagine, there are a few caveats to the gift card promotion:

  • You need to spend at least $US10 ($15) on the card, but you’re limited to $US300 ($439) per household.

  • You can’t use the gift card until tomorrow at 10am Central.

  • You have to purchase the card from Target online or in-store directly.

And if you’re not a Target shopper I recommend looking out for similar deals from other retailers this holiday season. Buying gift cards at a discount for your personal use is a great way to create your own small “sale” on whatever you need or want to buy down the line.

Comments

  • Non America reader Guest

    Another US centric story. Remove the time relevant info and it'f be interesting

    0

