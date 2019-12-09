Dudes, This Is How You Clean Your Junk

Image: Getty Images

Growing up, most males are never given a rundown on how or what they should do to keep their penis clean. Beyond washing it with water, is there anything else you need to be doing?

It’s a shame some people think talking about cleaning and caring for our genitals is embarrassing or taboo. We probably know more about hair care than penis care.

The penis is simply another part of our anatomy, so cleaning should be relatively straight forward.

If you’ve been circumcised, where your foreskin was removed soon after birth, your penis will look something like the one in the diagram (below, right), with the head (or glans) always exposed.

But if you have a foreskin (below left and centre), there are some extra things to think about when washing, which we’ll get to soon.