Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Don't Struggle To Make Your Holiday Wrapping Perfect

Image: Shutterstock

The first Christmas my boyfriend and I were together we went to a holiday party hosted by some of his friends. Gifts were exchanged, both to individuals and through a Secret Santa swap. My boyfriend had chosen to wrap his contributions exclusively in bags that were so covered in wrinkles they looked like they had been previously thrown away, old newspaper haphazardly taped around shoeboxes, and one gift just in an old grocery bag with a bow on it.

When I saw this wrapping job the day before the party I politely suggested that maybe we swing by the store for some wrapping paper and gift bags and I would give it another go. Turns out, we might have been better off leaving the gifts the way he packaged them.

A new study from the University of Nevada suggests that wrapping presents neatly inflates someone’s expectations of what’s inside, the NY Post reports. When someone does a less-than-stellar job of the wrapping, people have lower expectations of what the gift will be while they’re opening it. That means your poorly-wrapped nice gift will be received even better than if you spend a ton of time making it look perfect. Crappy wrapping probably means a crappy gift, right?

Researchers found that people who got nicely wrapped gifts that sucked were also more upset about it than people who received the same gift wrapped poorly. Like anything else, if you have high expectations, when something doesn’t meet them you end up disappointed. The study found the feeling is also worse when the gift is given to a loved one rather than an acquaintance.

For instance, if someone hands you a wadded up grocery bag as a gift, you’re probably not expecting a Rolex to be inside. Inversely, you’re probably not expecting that neatly wrapped gift with a beautiful bow to contain a single $US2 ($3) pair of novelty socks.

All that to say, that crappy wrapping job might not be a bad idea after all. While I maintain that I will still re-wrap anything that ends up in a grocery store shopping bag, that haphazard newspaper taping job might have been perfect all along.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles