Declutter Your Menu Bar With This Mac App

As you install more and more software on your Mac, your menu bar might start to get cluttered with extraneous icons. This not only looks messy, but it can make it a bit of a chore to access settings for your various apps.

Normally, the only way to cut down those various menus is to go through your apps and hunt for an option that allows you to remove them from your menu bar, if you’re lucky. A tiny MacOS application from the indie development firm Dwarves Foundation can also help you achieve a clean, minimalist desktop in a few clicks. Check out this example GIF from the app’s official GitHub page to see what we mean:

How to use Hidden on MacOS

Download the app from GitHub. Follow the installation instructions on the page’s readme section. After Hidden is installed and opened, you’ll see two new icons in your Mac’s menu bar: “|” and “>.” To organise and hide your menu bar, press Command, and then click and drag the “|” and “>” icons to their desired locations. Any menu items to the left of the “|” icon will be hidden when you click the “>” icon.

That’s it! Hopefully, this will help make your desktop a little more pleasing to the eye.