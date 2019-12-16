If You Need To Work These Holidays, Don't Use Free Public Wi-Fi

Image: iStock

Australians are pretty lucky compared to workers in other countries when it comes to leave provisions. Most people get 20 days of annual leave, ten days of sick leave and we have a decent number of public holidays to complement those.

But people seem to struggle to switch off and they end up taking their work with them. A survey from Deutsche Telekom has found that people who can't switch off represent a risk to the business.

Being able to connect anywhere and anytime is one of the great leaps forward for today's worker. It means working from home, or a café, is relatively easy. But it's not all benefit.

The research, which is focussed on European workers but, I think, is roughly translatable to Aussies, found that nearly a quarter of workers use free WiFi hotspots for work related email and documents, with 28% using their personal email for work.

Those issues, while not holiday-related, can be exacerbated if people are more relaxed and decide to quickly reply to an email or punch out a message using the most convenient, but often least secure, means available. With almost a third of workers admitting they use personal devices for work and over a quarter saying they email work documents to private email addresses, it's clear risky online behaviour remains a significant problem.

While it might be easy to blame workers for lax practices, 28% of employees, according to the data, have never received any cybersecurity training.

All of this leads to one inevitable conclusion: many companies need to step up their security training programs. It's no longer good enough to offer annual "tick the compliance box" training followed by a multiple choice quiz, or cheesy videos with bad actors demonstrating what happens when you use a dodgy password.

The training needs to focus on two things: addressing real risks to the business and the self-interest of employees.

I started my work life as a high-school teacher and the basic principles I used in designing curricula then still apply today, even in a corporate setting.