Dealhacker: Sony's 'Bose Killing' Headphones Are Cheap Again

Image: Sony

Sony's WH-1000XM3s are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. Boasting excellent noise-blocking tech, wireless connectivity and an ultra-comfy fit, they have been rightly heralded as a superior alternative to Bose's QuietComfort II. Originally retailing for $549.95, you can currently get them for just $316 over on The Good Guys' eBay store. Here are the details!

If you're in need of some great wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 will not disappoint. Late last year, our sister site Gizmodo crowned them the best noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy, knocking the Bose QuietComfort II off its perch. Here's what their reviewer had to say:

Sony has managed to make its famous noise-cancelling headphones cancel even more noise. But what caught my attention is how much more comfortable they are. This is a sassy upgrade, since Sony’s major competitor, Bose, put “comfort” in the name of its headphones.

The headphones are powered by Sony's patented 'HD Noise Noise Cancelling Processor QN1', which is essentially a separate processor that works on its own to identify and filter out more background noise. Through an app, you can also choose to let some of that noise back in (if you're working in an office say, and need to be aware when people call your name.)

According to Gizmodo, they're also one of the most comfortable headphones on the market - which is arguably more important than the noise cancellation - especially if you regularly wear headphones for long, extended periods.

The WH-1000XM3's only real drawback is its prohibitive RRP - $549.95 is a tough sell even for audiophiles. But at $316, they're definitely worth the money. To get the full discount, you need to use the code 'P20GUYS' at checkout.

