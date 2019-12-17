The Best SIM Plans With Heaps Of Data Under $50

Image: Supplied

We live in a world where mobile internet is almost as common as breathing and if you're not in a Wi-Fi zone, you're gonna need some data. With the new decade coming up, it's a good time to take a look at what you're paying for your data and consider switching it up. Here are some alternatives to consider - all of which provide at least 50GB for under $50 a month.

Circles.Life 100GB Monthly Promo Plan

Rounding out the top of the list is Circles.Life's 100GB plan. It's actually normally a 20GB plan but it'll come with a bonus 80GB data for the first six months when you sign up before 18 December for just $28 per month. You can cancel at any time so if you decide you really do need that full 100GB, you can switch over to a bigger plan after the six month mark.

Moose 39 SIM Only - 12M

Moose's $39 per month plan comes with 50GB data and a 12-month lock-in contract. It's not a bad option if you don't mind staying with them for at least a year.

Amaysim $40 Unlimited Plan

If you prefer a bit more flexibility, Amaysim's $40 unlimited prepaid plan will do the trick. It comes with unlimited data for the first three months if you buy a SIM before 31 January 2020 and then it'll revert back to 60GB per 28 days. It automatically renews each month so just remember to cancel before then if you're not planning to continue on with it.

Jeenee's $39.90 Pennywise SIM

Similar to Moose's offering, Jeenee is offering its $39.90 plan with 50GB of data per month on a 12-month contract. You'll just have to cop a $12.37 upfront cost as well.

Vaya Unlimited XL

If you want a rolling plan without the contractual commitment, Vaya's Unlimited XL offering gives you 50GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for a monthly sum of $44. The best part is, you can leave when you want if something better comes along.

Optus $49 Choice Plan

Optus doesn't usually appear on many best value lists but this option is actually quite reasonable. With the $49 Choice plan, you'll get 60GB of data, unlimited calls But make sure that's enough data for you because it'll cost $10 for each gigabyte of data you use over it.

Any other options?

If you want to take a better look at your options, check out the full table below. All plans will come with a minimum of 50GB monthly data.