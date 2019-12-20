Change Your Ring Account Password Right Now

Image: Shutterstock

If you have a Ring doorbell or camera in your home, you should change your password and set up two-factor authentication on your account immediately.

Buzzfeed confirmed today that the long-in credentials for 3,672 Ring customers were recently compromised. The emails and passwords associated with those accounts as well as the time zones the cameras are in and the name you might have given the camera such as “back door” or “pool” were all leaked.

Ring told Buzzfeed that its own security systems were not compromised, and “It is not uncommon for bad actors to harvest data from other company’s data breaches and create lists like this so that other bad actors can attempt to gain access to other services,” although it didn’t specifically name what the “other company” would have been in this instance.

Ring plans to notify any customers who were affected by the leak via email, but even if you don’t receive an email it’s a good time to make sure your account is secure.

To change your password and add two-factor authentication you just need to follow the following steps:

Open the Ring app

Tap the hamburger menu button (the three lines stacked on top of each other) on the top left corner.

Click Account

Toggle on “Two-Factor Authentication” on the following menu and then follow the on-screen steps to finish setting it up with your phone number.

Change your password

Given that someone can access a live feed from your home if they’re able to gain access to your account, it’s perhaps more important than ever to make sure you’re using a password that’s both hard to guess and is unique to your Ring account.

These account hacks and leaks happen on almost a daily basis these days. If you’re using the same password across numerous services, then a leak on one can end up impacting your security on another as well. Don’t leave yourself exposed.