Where To Buy Disney's Descendants Toys And Costumes In Australia

If you're over 20, you probably haven't heard of Disney's Descendants but it's currently a big deal among younger demographics. This means a lot of kids in Australia will be demanding Christmas gifts related to the film series.

The problem is, many brick and mortar stores don't seem to be stocking any merchandise from the movie despite Disney Plus spreading it to an even wider audience in Australia. To help you make the child in your life happy, whether a family member of friend's, we've rounded up some places you can nab Descendants merch just in time for the holiday season.

Buy Descendants costumes online

Buy Descendants toys online

Buy Descendants accessories online

How to watch Descendants in Australia

There are three films in the series so far: Descendants, Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. A number of spin-off series have also been released. They include an animated series, Descendants: Wicked World, a prequel series, Descendants: School of Secrets, and a short film called Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story.

If you want to watch any of them (or set them up as baby sitters for any children you're minding), we got some good news: every title except School of Secrets is currently available on the streaming service ⁠Disney+. Click here to get your free trial!

Alternatively, you can pick them up on DVD from Amazon Australia, eBay and JB Hi-Fi.