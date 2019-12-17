Build A DIY Tandoor Oven In Your Backyard

Image: Getty Images

Naan, kulcha and other oven-baked flatbreads are delicious, but to get them you usually have to go out or order delivery from a spot with a nice tandoor oven. If you have even a little backyard or patio space, you can make your own with a bucket, some terracotta pots, some charcoal and a little elbow grease. You'll have the inside of your backyard tandoor oven covered in baking bread in no time.

Over at Food52, writers Anum and Liyna walk through how they built a backyard oven using a metal bucket, some terracotta pots, some sand to insulate the sides, charcoal to cook and the bread. The video below shows how the oven is assembled, but if you want to see the delicious results, check out this video.

The construction looks easy enough, and all of the parts used are definitely available at your local hardware store. You'll just need to put in the elbow grease to put holes in the bucket, cut off the bottom of one of the terra cotta pots, and then put the whole thing together.

Still, if you love naan — or any other dish you can cook in a tandoor oven — it's worth the afternoon or so you'll put into assembling the whole thing and setting it up. What do you think? Too much work when you could call for delivery, or a great way to bring an otherwise huge oven home to the backyard barbecue? Let us know in the comments.

