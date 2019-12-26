BIG W's Best Boxing Day Gaming Sales

Image: Getty Images

We've been waiting a while for a properly good Xbox One X deal, and finally, Big W has delivered for their Boxing Day sales. The headline deal is the Xbox One X offer with Anthem and Jedi Fallen Order for $399, the best of the Xbox One X deals even across Black Friday. (It's available for home delivery only, however, so snap that up here.) If you're out and about today, it's worth knowing that Big W are matching some of the offers from Amazon and JB. You'll be able to get DualShock controllers in all colours for $49 - at least the ones they have stock of - and anyone after a cheap console can grab a Xbox One S with Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft for $229. (It's the discless version, though.)

Xbox One X 1TB w/Jedi Fallen Order: $399

Xbox One X 1TB w/Anthem, Jedi Fallen Order: $399

Xbox One S 1TB w/Jedi Fallen Order: $259

DualShock 4 Controllers (all colours): $49

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Red Headset + Anthem (PS4/XBO): $45

Turtle Beach Recon 70P Black Headset + Anthem (PS4/XBO): $45

Switch Grey/Neon Console + Mario Kart 8: $429

Xbox One S All Digital Console 1TB w/Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, Minecraft Starter: $229

PS4 1TB Slim w/Crash Team racing Nitro-Fueled: $499

PS4 1TB Slim w/Uncharted 4, Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted Lost Legacy: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/GT Sport, God of War, Uncharted Lost Legacy: $429

PS4 1TB Slim w/Days Gone: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/God of War, God of War 3, Nioh: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, GT Sport: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/Death Stranding: $329

If you need some cheap games, there's good prices on Trials Rising, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11 and more. Here's the pick of the bunch.

Fallout 4 (XBO): $19

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4): $39

Doom VFR (PS4): $19

Ace Combat 7 (PS4): $59

Monster Hunter World (PS4): $35

Far Cry 5 (PS4, XBO): $19

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4, XBO): $19

Jurassic World Evolution (PS4, XBO): $49

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4, XBO): $24

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4): $10

Just Cause 4 (PS4, XBO): $24

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4, XBO): $19

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, XBO): $29

LEGO Movie 2 Video Game (PS4, XBO): $29

LEGO Movie 2 Video Game (Switch): $39

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered (PS4, XBO): $24

Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch): $49

Pixark (PS4, XBO, Switch): $49

Monster Energy Supercross 2 (XBO, PS4): $39

DOOM (XBO): $19

Dishonored 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far (PS4): $39

Sonic Mania Plus (XBO, PS4): $39

Dragon Ball Fighter Z (Switch): $59

WWE 2K19 (XBO): $15

Fallout 76 (XBO): $24

The Golf Club 2019 (XBO): $29

RAGE 2 (XBO): $24

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4): $49

Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO): $29

Dirt Rally 2.0 (PS4): $39

Trials Rising Gold Edition (XBO): $24

The Division 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Ni No Kuni Remastered (PS4): $49

GRID (PS4, XBO): $59

DmC Definitive Edition (PS4): $24

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch): $49

Civilization VI (Switch): $59

Hitman 2 (PS4): $35

F1 2019 (PS4): $59

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, XBO): $19

Skyrim Special Edition (PS4, XBO): $24

Prey (PS4, XBO): $15

The Evil Within 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Wolfenstein 2 (PS4, XBO): $24

Cars 3 Driven to Win (PS4, XBO): $24

Ubisoft games are a decent price there, particularly The Division 2. Wolfenstein 2 is a good deal for $24 as well provided your expectations aren't at the same heights as New Order (and it's much, much better than this year's Youngblood). For more deals, see our round-ups below!

JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales Now that Christmas Day is behind us, it's time for the final rush of the year: retailers clearing out as much stock as possible. Read more

Amazon's Best Boxing Day Game Sales Not shying from the norm, Amazon is chucking a another sale for you to empty your wallet on. This time, it's for Boxing Day, which is known around Australia as a day of shopping bargains or avoiding them altogether and recuperating. Either way, here's a roundup of some of Amazon's best video game sales this Boxing Day 2019. Let's go. Read more

PlayStation's Boxing Day Sales Are Nuts You won't find Anthem on the PlayStation Store for $4, but over the years the digital stores have gotten better about offering genuine discounts. This year, PlayStation has some deals that are even better than JB or Amazon. Read more

