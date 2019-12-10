Auto-Delete Your Firefox Browsing History With History Cleaner

I often recommend Firefox over Google Chrome when it comes to user privacy, but despite the legitimate concerns over how much data Google collects on its users, the company has become pretty good about giving us control over how that data is handled—including letting us set timers to automatically delete some of that data.

This is one instance where Chrome has the edge over Firefox. Chrome has the option to auto-delete your browsing data when you log off your computer, and Google has recently made it much easier for us to automatically delete other types of collected information as well, such as the location data on our devices or our YouTube watch and search history.

Strangely, for all its privacy-minded features, Firefox can’t auto-delete your just your browsing history by default. Instead, users will have to turn to third-party browser add-ons in order to set automatic deletion timers on their browsing history, such as History Cleaner.

We first caught wind of this free, open-source Firefox extension courtesy of gHacks, and after checking it out for myself, I’m happy to say it’s super simple to us; all you have to do is install it, set the timer, then the add-on takes care of the rest. I should also note that History Cleaner only deletes the browsing history and leaves your cookies and other data intact, which is nice since you won’t have to continually log back into every website you use after each deletion period.

How to install and set up History Cleaner on Firefox

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse