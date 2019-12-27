Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

There's A Trick To Storing Tomatoes In The Fridge

>Daniel Novta, Flickr

Laziness means many of us put all vegetables in the fridge, but that isn't always the best idea. Tomatoes have much more flavour if you don't refrigerate them - which is why you're supposed to keep them in your pantry instead. However, if you want the extra shelf life that chilling affords, there's a trick to retaining maximum flavour.

In an old issues of Australian Good Food, gardening writer Meredith Kirton outlines why "airing" your tomatoes prior to refrigeration is a good strategy:

Keep tomatoes in a pantry or cool, dark place rather than the refrigerator, if possible. Although they won't last as long as if they were refrigerated, their flavour will be much better. If you do refrigerate them, take them out of the fridge the day before you plan to use them to let them "smell the air" again for a few hours before use, as they will regain some flavour this way.

If you can't grow your own and your pantry is crowded, this is definitely a good compromise. (At the other hand of the scale, freezing tomatoes makes life easier if you want to peel them for sauces.)

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles