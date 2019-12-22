Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Add Speech-to-Text To Any Website With This Extension

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been using a website and wished it had a voice input, now you can add one yourself.

Voice In is a Chrome extension that adds speech-to-text to most any website. That means you can do things like respond to Slack messages or send emails using your voice rather than typing all the words out.

It’s not entirely hands-free. You will have to select a “Start Recording” function on a text box before you’ll be able to start having your voice transcribed, but once you do it will work almost anywhere.

Like pretty much every other transcription product out there, it’s not perfect. You’ll have better results when you try to use it in quiet places with not a ton of background noise. Speaking slowly is always better than speaking quickly, and the most you annunciate the fewer issues you’ll run into.

Still, if you’re something who speaks better than they write, it’s a quick-and-easy way to voice out a longer email or even a blog post that you can go back and tweak afterward to remove any odd typos or issues.

Even better, the extension works in over 40 languages, so you can use it to test your pronunciation skills when you’re learning something new.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles