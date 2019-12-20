Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Stop Your Hands Sweating While Playing Video Games

This weekend is gonna be like vacationing beneath the folds of Satan's ballsack. And in our own way we're gonna have to manage it.

Me? I'm planning on drawing every goddamn curtain in the house and playing some video games. Only one problem - what am I gonna do about the sweaty palms? Ladies and gentleman, I have the solution.

Chalk.

Yes. Chalk.

Image: iStock

What a pure genius idea. I'm only half joking.

As someone who is into rock climbing and has a lot of chalk at home, there is a slight flaw in this plan. Chalk can make a mess. Hand prints on your couch, controllers covered in chalk. It's gonna suck.

So, plan B.

Liquid chalk.

Warning: strange, sexual sounding paragraph incoming.

For those of you who have never had the pleasure, liquid chalk is magical. You squirt a little on your hand, rub furiously and after about 10 seconds something weird starts happening. Friction. Suddenly your hands are gonna be sticky as hell.

Liquid chalk is pure wizardry. Pretty pricey though. Usually about $15 at climbing stores or climbing gyms.

So yeah, you could do that. Or just get a fan. Or just play with a sweaty controller.

Christ, do what you like, I'm not your real Dad.

Heatwave Alert: Australia Is Heading Into A Summer Inferno

Summer has already arrived in Australia and the current record for the country's highest temperatures are expected to be smashed several times over. The days leading up to Christmas are anticipated to be some of the worst with an extreme heatwave forecast for this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Read more

Comments

  • Joosh @joosh

    That picture is a damn lie, I can promise his hands aren't sweating because of the heat. He's trying to play Dota 2 with a controller!! That'd have anyone sweating!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles