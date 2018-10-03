Three Touch Bar Apps That Are Actually Useful

Image: Business Insider

Apple's Touch Bar is one of those features that looks interesting but has some of us scratching our heads as to its usefulness. When it was introduced, I thought it was gimmicky but after several weeks of using it I'm becoming accustomed to its dynamic nature and how it does make some features in supported apps more accessible.

But what if you want more than just what's available through the App Store? It turns out, there are lots of games and utilities that use the Touch Bar. Here are three of my favourites.

#1 TouchSwitcher

TouchSwitcher displays the icons from your Mac's Dock making it easy to laugh and switch between apps. If you tap-hold on an active app's icon, you get the option to either hide the app or quit. It's a simple app that adds some handy utility to the Touch Bar.

The app is free although the developers do encourage you leave a tip or purchase their other apps.

#2 2Touch

I'm a creature of habit. When I work, I like to have certain apps open and arranged in a specific way. 2Touch adds buttons to the Touch Bar that launch specific sets of apps and arranges them the way you like. It's a simple idea but one that can be really helpful when you're starting your day or switching tasks. You can have a button for work, another for socialising on line or one for entertainment.

We've looked at 2Touch previously so I won't repeat everything from that review. But this is a great app.

#3 TouchBar Piano

This one is fun. TouchBar Piano puts a piano keyboard on the touch bar so you can mess around with some tunes. While there are dozens of games for the Touch Bar, I like just messing with the piano.

Do you have a MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar? Have you automised it? Do you have a favourite app for this new)wish) input tool?