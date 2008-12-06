Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

ZScreen Grabs Screenshots, Puts Them Anywhere You Want


Windows only: Zscreen is one of a long line of screenshot tools we've checked out at Lifehacker HQ, but it's got a few unique features that set it apart. First off, it's an open-source project, helmed up mainly by one programmer. More important to most, however, is its flexibility in working with other screenshot and image tools, both through its configurable hot keys (working Shift, Alt, and Ctrl keys to good effect) and being able to send screenshots to an FTP server, the clipboard, a custom-named file, or any other image program you've got. If you're pushing your screens to a file, you can set its JPEG capabilities to scale—after a pic is 100K, for example, you tell ZScreen to scale its quality down to 80 percent. ZScreen lacks the features that blog publishers might want baked-in, like annotation and highlighting, but for straight-up grab-and-edit, it's hard to beat. ZScreen is a free download for Windows systems only.

ZScreen [via Download Squad]

Comments

  • bugwan Guest

    I use FastStone Capture - free for non-commercial use. Well featured and does everything I need. Runs on startup as a very small app and all the keys are configurable.

    You can set it to use a crosshair, so you only screen capture the section you need, either to the clipboard, inbuilt editor, email, a folder or direct to a printer...

    Great software - especially for those of us creating documentation or sending error dialogs to vendors...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles