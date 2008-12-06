ZScreen Grabs Screenshots, Puts Them Anywhere You Want

Windows only: Zscreen is one of a long line of screenshot tools we've checked out at Lifehacker HQ, but it's got a few unique features that set it apart. First off, it's an open-source project, helmed up mainly by one programmer. More important to most, however, is its flexibility in working with other screenshot and image tools, both through its configurable hot keys (working Shift, Alt, and Ctrl keys to good effect) and being able to send screenshots to an FTP server, the clipboard, a custom-named file, or any other image program you've got. If you're pushing your screens to a file, you can set its JPEG capabilities to scale—after a pic is 100K, for example, you tell ZScreen to scale its quality down to 80 percent. ZScreen lacks the features that blog publishers might want baked-in, like annotation and highlighting, but for straight-up grab-and-edit, it's hard to beat. ZScreen is a free download for Windows systems only.
I use FastStone Capture - free for non-commercial use. Well featured and does everything I need. Runs on startup as a very small app and all the keys are configurable.
You can set it to use a crosshair, so you only screen capture the section you need, either to the clipboard, inbuilt editor, email, a folder or direct to a printer...
Great software - especially for those of us creating documentation or sending error dialogs to vendors...