YouTube Videos Now Available In HD

YouTube switched to widescreen format a week and a half back, and now the popular video sharing site appears officially to be streaming videos in HD. From the look of things, most videos that were uploaded in HD should now have a watch in HD link to the bottom right of the video for high quality HD viewing. The site has offered a watch in high quality option for a while now, but the new HD option looks like they're serious about moving into high definition for their streaming video. Here's a before and after version look like:



Non-HD Version





HD Version

It's tough to say if what we're looking at is actually true HD (Chen from Gizmodo thinks not), and I'm not sure if the content is considerably different than what the old high quality links were offering, but it's still a good sign for users. Want to try more options? A quick search for HD on YouTube will net a lot of HD-quality uploads.