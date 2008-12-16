Yahoo!'s local branch Yahoo!7 has rolled out a bunch of new features for its email, including a "smarter" inbox that prioritises messages from existing contacts. There's also the promise of 1GB of storage (for sharing files — email storage is counted separately) and automatic updates from your friends, though that isn't set to appear until 2009. Those options have also been made available to US customers; apparently Australia is the first non-US market to get the features. 1GB might not seem like much compared to Gmail's ever-growing inbox or Hotmail's tie-in to 25GB of SkyDrive, but as several of my colleagues have pointed out recently, Yahoo! can be a useful friendly alternative for people who don't like Gmail's threaded conversation approach. Yahoo! had de-activated my email account so I haven't checked out the new features in depth: if you want to praise them to the skies or shoot them down in flames, let's hear it all in the comments.
Yahoo! Mail Upgrades, Plans 1GB Limit For Australian Users
Comments
Umm, did anyone else notice the warning bells in that last statement: "Yahoo had deactivated my account". Now, I realise that most of these free email accounts have a theoretical deadline by which it gets terminated if there's no login, however, some of my gmail accounts I haven't logged in for ages, and they never get terminated. If email archives are important to you, then don't go with Yahoo. I've had Yahoo and Hotmail accounts terminated regularly, whereas my gmail accounts never seem to terminate, not once. (As you might guess, I'm a free email account junkie).
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
"1GB might not seem like much compared to Gmail's ever-growing inbox or Hotmail's tie-in to 25GB of SkyDrive"
You miss the point the 1GB refers to filesharing not capacity. Gmail's limit is 20MB, Hotmails 10MB and I think Skydrive is a 50MB limit per file. Yahoo! Mail already has unlimited storage which is more than any Gmail account