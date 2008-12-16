Yahoo! Mail Upgrades, Plans 1GB Limit For Australian Users

Yahoo!'s local branch Yahoo!7 has rolled out a bunch of new features for its email, including a "smarter" inbox that prioritises messages from existing contacts. There's also the promise of 1GB of storage (for sharing files — email storage is counted separately) and automatic updates from your friends, though that isn't set to appear until 2009. Those options have also been made available to US customers; apparently Australia is the first non-US market to get the features. 1GB might not seem like much compared to Gmail's ever-growing inbox or Hotmail's tie-in to 25GB of SkyDrive, but as several of my colleagues have pointed out recently, Yahoo! can be a useful friendly alternative for people who don't like Gmail's threaded conversation approach. Yahoo! had de-activated my email account so I haven't checked out the new features in depth: if you want to praise them to the skies or shoot them down in flames, let's hear it all in the comments.