Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

WPClipart Archives Free Clipart

Don't embarrass yourself by busting out the same tired stock clip art for your next Power Point tour de force. WPClipart has a pile of royalty free images to share. The archive currently has 23,872 images, covering thousands of subjects. A significant portion of them are in lossless formats. The site is organised into categories, but if casual browsing fails to find you the perfect gem you've been searching for there is always keyword based searches. You can even download the entire collection as a single archive, making it easier to use offline. For more free clipart, check out the Open Clip Art Library.

WPClipart [via DownloadSquad]

Comments

  • KennyGAdams Guest

    WPClipart used to be one of my favorite sites to get copyright-free images. After reading the following article I am unsure about using any free images on the internet anymore.

    WPClipart.com is listed on the following page as a copyright infringer. The author of the article claims that the webmaster is using “willful blindness” to use his images.

    http://www.imageline2.com/pages/AllcompanyListingWeb123007%5B1%5D.pdf

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles