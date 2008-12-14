WPClipart Archives Free Clipart

Don't embarrass yourself by busting out the same tired stock clip art for your next Power Point tour de force. WPClipart has a pile of royalty free images to share. The archive currently has 23,872 images, covering thousands of subjects. A significant portion of them are in lossless formats. The site is organised into categories, but if casual browsing fails to find you the perfect gem you've been searching for there is always keyword based searches. You can even download the entire collection as a single archive, making it easier to use offline. For more free clipart, check out the Open Clip Art Library.