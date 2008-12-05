Wordpad 2009 Offers Windows 7-Like Ribbon Interface

Windows only: Lots of folks rave about Microsoft Office 2007's ribbon interface, but now you can have it for free in Microsoft Word's younger sibling, WordPad. A developer over at deviantART—not Microsoft, mind you—has released "Wordpad 2009," which offers multiple documents in tabs, Windows 7 icons, and yes, the ribbon interface. While this is yet another way you can get Windows 7 features for free right now, Wordpad 2009 doesn't look exactly like Windows 7's WordPad. Check out the difference.
Here's a screenshot of WordPad in the Windows 7 preview. Notice that the ribbon here is laid out to match Microsoft's authentic ribbon, but Wordpad 2009 has one thing that Win7 WordPad does not: the ability to edit multiple documents in tabs.
Wordpad 2009 is a free download for Windows only. See also previously mentioned Notepad 2008.
