Winsize2 Remembers Your Preferred Window Sizes

Windows only: Free, open-source utility Winsize2 sets up a single keyboard combination to remember, and change, the preferred size and positioning of your Windows applications. In other words, if you hate how your browser opens up to seemingly random sizes, or full-screen instead of windowed, have Winsize2 running and hit Ctrl+Alt+Z (or, on some systems, with Y as the final key). That locks down the apps' size and place, and hitting the combination again will over-write that preference if you like another position better. You can get specific with the numbers and delete troublesome entries from the system tray icon, which uses 2.5MB of physical memory on my Vista system. It's a nice, no-frills solution to a common Windows annoyance, and written in AutoHotKey—which means coders can tweak it how they'd like, and users of some anti-virus software might have to confirm that it's fine to run. Winsize2 is a free download for Windows systems only.