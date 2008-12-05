WinFlog Extreme Toggles Aero And More Via Right-Click

Windows only: Free application WinFlog Extreme adds several handy shortcuts to your right-click context menus with a Vista-specific twist. For example, with WinFlog you can toggle Aero with a quick couple of clicks, turn on Flip 3D, or perform more basic operations like turning off your monitor or ejecting your disc tray. Although the app is very Vista-specific, it does work on XP—but it's not like you've got any Aero interface to toggle in the first place. For Vista users, the option to quickly toggle Aero is a great feature when you're looking to squeeze every last ounce of performance out of your PC. WinFlog Extreme is a free download, Windows only.