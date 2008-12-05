Windows Live Photos Overhauled

One way you can use your 25GB of free Skydrive space courtesy of Microsoft Windows Live is share your photos online Flickr-style at the newly-revamped Windows Live Photos site. Create albums (folders) in Windows Live Photos, set permissions on who can see your photos, comment on others' photos, and play your photos back slideshow-style. While Windows Live Photos slideshow is inferior to Flickr's full-screen option, the webapp does set itself apart from Flickr a few ways. Overall it's more customisable, with your choice of themes for your photo pages, and while it doesn't offer free-form photo tags like Flickr, you can identify particular people within a given photo (like Facebook). You'll need a Windows Live ID to sign in and try out Live Photos.