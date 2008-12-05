One way you can use your 25GB of free Skydrive space courtesy of Microsoft Windows Live is share your photos online Flickr-style at the newly-revamped Windows Live Photos site. Create albums (folders) in Windows Live Photos, set permissions on who can see your photos, comment on others' photos, and play your photos back slideshow-style. While Windows Live Photos slideshow is inferior to Flickr's full-screen option, the webapp does set itself apart from Flickr a few ways. Overall it's more customisable, with your choice of themes for your photo pages, and while it doesn't offer free-form photo tags like Flickr, you can identify particular people within a given photo (like Facebook). You'll need a Windows Live ID to sign in and try out Live Photos.
Windows Live Photos Overhauled
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink