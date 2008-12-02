Windows Automation Macro Recorder Free Today Only

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site is featuring a small, simple, but effective macro recording tool for free until 3 a.m. EST on Dec. 2. Windows Automation Macro Recorder (WAMR), normally $US30, has a nicely clean interface that focuses on two main buttons, Record and Execute, and it records specifically timed mouse and keyboard movements and actions by default. You can choose what WAMR does and doesn't notice in the options, rename your created macros, and schedule them inside the application for running whenever you'd like. For those without the programming chops or interest for AutoHotKey, or seeking a simple automation tool, WAMR could easily fit the bill. WAMR is for Windows systems only; the Giveaway method requires downloading, installing, and activating this software before the expiration date (17 hours from now in this case). If you only need to automate your web actions, try the iMacros Firefox extension.

Windows Automation Macro Recorder [Giveaway of the Day]

