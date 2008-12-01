Windows 7 Won't Require Graphics Hardware For Effects

UK magazine Custom PC reports that Windows 7 will feature WARP, which lets any computer with an 800MHz processor run Aero-style desktop transparency and, with a certain performance hit, the Direct3D requirements for video games. Microsoft seems to have learned something from the "Vista Capable/Ready" labelling fiasco, so expect less confusion on what can "run" the OS due out in mid-2009. [via Gizmodo]
