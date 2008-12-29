Windows 7 Beta 1 Out In The Wild



What's being called the "first and only beta" of Windows 7 has made it onto BitTorrent tracking sites, and one early review, with screenshots, is already out. Get a preview of both below.

The leaked beta build, known as Windows 7 M1, was supposed to make its initial public release at the International Consumer Electronics Show (running Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas), but, well, you know how the internet works by now. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes at ZDNet's Hardware 2.0 blog says the M1 build is strikingly similar to the M3 "preview" builds some folks (including one or two editors at this site) have been previewing for weeks. One big difference: The features previously hidden away (though un-lock-able with the "Blue Badge") are all offered by default in M1

Kingsley-Hughes says Windows 7 installs faster than XP or Vista, and likes many of the features we ranked as our Top 10 to look forward to, as well as the pared-down default apps in the system. Here's his summation, after using and stretching out Windows 7 a bit:



I like Windows 7, a lot. Microsoft seems to have put a lot of effort into developing a core operating system that is free from the pointless frills of the likes of XP and Vista. The OS is solid and fast and based on what I've seen so far I'd have no problems in rolling out beta 1 and using it daily.

Here's a preview of just a few of the wealth of Windows 7 screenshots posted over at ZDNet:

