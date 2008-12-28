Window Markers Help You Identify Party Glasses

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Next time you throw a party use markers intended for window art to mark up the glasses. Dry-erase markers wipe off too easy, glass charms only work on glasses with stems and then you have to remember which charm was on your glass, and if you're throwing a classy party with real glassware busting out the permanent markers is a no-no. There has to be an easy way to remember whose glass is whose. We talked about how handy it was to leave notes on the bathroom mirror with window markers back in 2006, but they came up with a clever new use over at the blog ParentHacks. Have guests write their names/doodle on their glasses with washable window markers. They are permanent enough to withstand some pawing during the party but wash right off after a trip through the dishwasher. For more marker tricks check out more uses for dry-erase markers and how to remove permanent marker from any surface.

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

