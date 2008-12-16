Popular user-edited online encyclopedia Wikipedia has released a mobile-friendly version of the web site at mobile.wikipedia.org. The site offers a trimmed down version of Wikipedia proper, supports 14 languages, and even has a mysterious Spoken Wikipedia setting that—though currently not enabled, may presumably one day read Wikipedia articles to you.
We've seen plenty of tools for making Wikipedia friendlier for your mobile device, including the previously mentioned Wikipanion iPhone app, Encyclopedia for jailbroken iPhones and webapp SnapAsk, but a lot of people will be thrilled with the official offering. It's not a terribly advanced mobile webapp at this point, but it does break down Wikipedia articles into a nice, readable format for your small screen, which is plenty as a start. If you give it a go, let's hear your thoughts—including what else you'd like to see from Wikipedia Mobile—in the comments.
Wikipedia Officially Launches Mobile Version
I'm not a fan of the mobile version. When you're on the go, one of the things you don't want to spend your time doing is waiting for each page to re-load.
My solution? Put the Wikipedia search page into my BlackBerry bookmarks. It loads reasonably fast (not as fast as the mobile front page), and the search results will show the entry entry rather than breaking it down into smaller pages.