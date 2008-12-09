After a year of working hard, it's always good to take a Christmas break, but it seems many IT workers will be taking a longer break than usual this year. Jennifer Foreshew at Australian IT reports that contract workers are likely to be on "enforced" breaks, as companies tighten their budgets and hiring rates drop. Are you a tech type who's finding work slow to arrive this season, or are you welcoming the chance for a longer break? Share your experience in the comments.
Why Techies Have To Take Longer Holidays This Year
Comments
I'm taking my first work-free holiday in 3 years and its the clients who are nervous about me being away for a month!