Why Google Users Do Stupid Searches



Yesterday's story on Google's most popular search terms inspired a lot of comments, many of the "why do people need to search for a site like Facebook" variety. While that might seem like odd behaviour to those of us who tend to type Control-L and then enter web addresses for Firefox to finish, it turns out to be very common. "41 percent of users are using Google as a navigation tool," Google Australia general manager Karim Temsamani explained at the company's Christmas media event last night. That explains why some people type in 'Youtube', but the popularity of 'Google' itself as a search term is still a slight mystery. (I like the theory that people type 'Google' into the browser search box to get at the Google site, but wonder if anyone who knows about the search box would then deliberately ignore it the rest of the time.)