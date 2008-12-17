WhoCrashed Helps You Analyse Windows Dump Files

Windows only: WhoCrashed is a handy tool for performing crash dump analysis to isolate hardware, software, and driver problems. When Windows crashes it generates a fairly complex log file of what went wrong. WhoCrashed is a front end based on the Windows Debugging Package, designed to make reading those crash dumps a little easier. After loading a dump file, WhoCrashed gives you a break down of what happened and when, helping you isolate the crash in relation to variables like installing new video drivers, possible corruption of existing drivers and so forth. If you've wanted or needed to read over a Windows mini-dump file before but found the process frustrating check out WhoCrashed to get at the necessary data faster. WhoCrashed is freeware, Windows only.