You could head back to the big box store and wait in long lines to get support for the new gadget you unwrapped yesterday, but you can save time and frustration troubleshooting it yourself online. It should come as no surprise to Lifehacker readers that some of the best tech support you can find is available through web sites and online forums that tap into the wisdom of the crowd, but the New York Times is coming around to the same idea, rounding up their favourite online tech support sites for Windows, Macs, and smartphones. We've covered many of their suggestions in the past (like previously mentioned FixYa), but if you're looking for a good forum or web site to handle your troubleshooting needs while you get to know your new gadgets, the article has some good suggestions. That said, our readers are some of the savviest troubleshooters around, so why don't you tell us: Where do you go for tech support online? Let's hear your favourite spots in the comments. Photo by makelessnoise.

There's Lots of Tech Help, Yes, on the Internet [NYT]

