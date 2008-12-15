Where Do You Find Multi-Monitor Wallpaper?

Where are thou perfectly enormous desktop wallpapers? Our inbox is frequently stuffed with demands for beautiful high-res multi-monitor wallpaper, but the multi-monitor segment of users seems largely ignored. Where can we send our readers? We've covered sites over the years that offer beautiful high resolution wallpaper. When confronted with spiffing up a spread of 3000+ pixels however, there seems to be very little love to go around. Where do you find your multi-monitor wallpaper? No matter how well known or obscure your sources, we want to hear how you put a sparkle on your enormous bank of screen space!