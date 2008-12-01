What's Your Extreme Job-Hunting Strategy?

Reports of lay-offs by major employers are a daily event right now, so the odds that you might soon be looking for a new job are unfortunately higher than ever. Standing out from the crowd can be difficult in a competitive market, and it seems job seekers need to be more and more creative to even get noticed. I was struck by one Microsoft employee's plan to send out 1,000 resumes with fake 'read this' Post-Its attached, but something tells me that might be the thin end of the wedge these days. What's the most extreme (and successful) tactic you've ever used to score a job? Let us know in the comments.