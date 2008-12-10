What's The Last Thing You Want To Hear After You've Been Laid Off?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

No matter how well-meaning your "You should try finding a job online!" or "Oh, I'm sooo sorry" is, chances are neither lines are what your recently laid-off pal needs to hear. Advice site Lemondrop covers some of the do's and don'ts for supporting laid-off friends and family right now—and we all have a few these days.

"Helpful" suggestions about getting back on their feet don't always come out right. Dale, whose Web site folded, resents the line, "Why don't you take this opportunity to go back to school?" which he says comes with the unspoken suggestion " ... and incur $40,000 in loans?" at the worst possible time.

Friends or family members also need to know how to support our loved ones. What's the last thing you want to hear when you've been let go from a job? Let loose about insensitive still-employed cads in the comments—and give us some good examples of pals who have come through in your time of need.

