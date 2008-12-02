What Your Computer's Doing While You Wait

Software developer Gustavo Duarte explains exactly what your computer does while you wait, in a thorough, technical answer to the question "Why the hell is my computer taking so long to do something when I have such a fast processor?" This post isn't for anyone who glazes over at measurements of throughput in nanoseconds at the component level of a computer. If you want to speed up your computer by giving it less to do, make sure you're running only the stuff you need clean up your startup.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink