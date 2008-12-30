What Are Your Biggest Accomplishments Of 2008?

Whether or not you're into New Year's resolutions, the last week of the year is a natural time to look back at the past 12 months and think about what went well (and not so well). If you're here we know you're already a productivity maven, so tell us: what did you get done this year that you're most proud of? Was it a DIY project, a personal goal, a professional accomplishment? Tell us all about it in the comments.
I successfully kicked my crystal-meth habit - I've been clean for 12 months now. I'm told that only 5% of people who try to quit actually make it past 10 months so I'm immensely proud of myself.
To anyone out there suffering from addiction: trust me, you can beat it. My inner geek helped me a great deal - you just need to find what works for you. It may sound incredibly cheesy, but it really is all about hacking your life.