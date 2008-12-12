First there was iiNet. Then there was Internode. Then there was iPrimus. And now Westnet is offering unmetered access to the ABC's iView TV catchup service. Given that Westnet is owned by iiNet, which is the pioneer of the unmetered approach for iView in Australia, it's perhaps a little surprising that it's taken this long, but now isn't really the time to grizzle. Like the parent company, Westnet customers can also now access iTunes content and Xbox live without chewing into their caps. Sadly, like many Lifehacker readers, I suspect Telstra won't be jumping on this bandwagon just yet.
Westnet Offers Unmetered Access To iView
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Yet there is nowhere telling us yet what the minimum broadband speed is required to watch these things as if they were a live stream. I am guessing a 1.5Mbps connection as a minimum but cannot be sure.