WebTrak, a newly launched site from Airservices Australia, offers detailed data on take-offs and landings at major airports, including projected noise levels — a potentially interesting source of information if you live under a flight path. Cities currently covered by the site include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Coolangatta, Cairns and Canberra.
WebTrak Identifies Plane Paths And Noise In Australian Cities
Is it just me or is this delayed by 40 mintues?