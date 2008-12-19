Vodafone Discounts Mobile Broadband And Phone Plans

You can tell the last-minute Christmas sales have started (and the January tech discounts are looming) when all the telcos begin discounting their plans. Between now and February, Vodafone is offering three free months on its 24-month contracts for a range of plans, including its $40 3G broadband bundle and a bunch of its $79 caps, which include iPhone and BlackBerry Storm options. Oddly, the discounts kick in during months five, six and seven of the plans. That's not quite as much of a markdown as 3's current deal, but still worth looking at if you're in the market. Having already sold out of two batches of Storms, Vodafone also says a third shipment will be available early next week.