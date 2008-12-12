Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

VLC Remote Adds iPhone Control To Our Favourite Media App

iPhone/iPod touch only: VLC Remote Free lets you play, pause, and skip tracks on the mighty VLC Media Player on any computer from your iPhone or iPod touch. Its (currently) 99-cent sibling, VLC Remote, gives you full playlist control. Both are fairly simple to set up on your computer and hook up over a wireless network, and work well in conjunction with the new playlist features in the latest version of the open source player for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Setting up remote access requires only a quick plug-in download on all three platforms, and the Free edition can then skip forward and backward on a pre-loaded play list, as well as control the volume and move around a video or audio file. The full app, however, allows selecting playlist items, and even remotely browsing your system's entire hard drive for media. Read on for a walkthrough and screenshots of both VLC Remote versions.

After grabbing the iPhone or iPod app, head to the developer's site to grab a setup helper and follow the instructions to install it. As it installs, the VLC Remote helper will ask whether you want to open up streaming on local networks or over the internet—unless you're really sure you've got your ports locked down, it's better to choose the local-only route. On Windows systems, you'll likely get a familiar Windows Firewall prompt, which you can hit "Unblock" on.

Once that's set up, open VLC Media Player on your system. Launch VLC Remote from your mobile device, and you'll first get a nag screen reminding you to install the helper application. Past that, you'll see a connection screen asking you to choose an IP address—thankfully, the systems that it detects VLC running on get the familiar road cone icon next to them.

If you've grabbed the free version, you'll see the basic controls, a single bar of iPhone app ads at the top, and a few semi-helpful buttons along the bottom:

The full version grants a scroll area below the controls to flick through your playlist with, and removes the ads and "Get Paid Version!" button:

What's really neat in the full version, though also kind of scary, is hitting the "Browse" button and seeing a complete hard drive directory, which you can follow all the way back to your hard drive root. I couldn't find a way to change or limit this ability in VLC or the app's settings during my brief look, so if you do, please share it in the comments.

VLC Remote Free is a, uh, free download for iPhones and iPod touch models running at least the 2.0 software. VLC Remote is 99 cents (for a limited time, according to the developers).

VLC Remote Free & VLC Remote [iTunes App Store]

Comments

  • ASSTRAK Guest

    maybe his shirt should have read........huh?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles