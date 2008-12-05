Vista SP2 Beta Available For Download

A beta edition of Service Pack 2 for Windows Vista is now available for anyone willing to put pre-release system fixes on their desktop. Vista SP2, previously available only to certified testers and due out in final form in April 2009, aims to put the wrench to numerous areas of user complaint, such as toning down the resources needed by the Sidebar, a smarter wireless connection dialog, baked-in Blu-Ray support, and others. We're loading SP2 on our Vista box at the moment at Lifehacker HQ, but it's taking some time to both download and install. If you're taking the plunge, tell us what you notice that's improved (or newly broken) in the comments.