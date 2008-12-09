VirtualScreenMaximizer Maximises Windows Across Multiple Monitors

Windows only: Free application VirtualScreenMaximizer maximises any window to every available pixel on your multi-monitor setup. Rather than expanding windows across all monitors, the default Windows behaviour maximises windows only on the current monitor. With VirtualScreenMaximizer, just hit the customizable keyboard shortcut (which you set by right-clicking the system tray icon and selecting Config) to go truly fullscreen. You'd think the app would only work on multi-monitor setups, but it actually performs an interesting function even for single monitors: When you invoke the maximize shortcut, VSM maximises the app to the full size of the monitor, covering your Windows taskbar and hiding the window titlebar so all you see is the interior of the window. This is an app that performs one simple task, but if it's something you've been looking for, it's a great option. VirtualScreenMaximizer is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.