Using IE8 For Alternate Style Sheets

Microsoft's official IEBlog points out one of the less obvious features of Internet Explorer 8's most recent beta: the ability to use alternate style sheets, effectively enabling people to define their own approach to site layout. While it's likely to be some time before this feature is widely supported, it's worth remembering when you're laying out your pixel-precise site design that user interference is likely to be more common in the future.

The CSS Corner: Alternate Style Sheets [IEBlog]

  • Rahux Guest

    Opera has had a similar feature for years, with an option to view through the author's formatting or one of many 'user' formats. Was quite useful.

  • Css Designer Guest

    Awesome! As a CSS website designer I can't wait for this to roll out!

    Alternate style sheets are something iv'e wanted for a long time. esp if you are looking to hide the use of facebook at work :)

    Great find, cheers Phill

