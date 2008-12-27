Useful Ways To Recycle That Fruitcake

Actually eating that Christmas fruitcake is out of the question. But instead of tossing it check out some of the creations at the Great Fruitcake Recycling Project. You can turn that traditional holiday treat into a dart board (pictured), knife rack, door stop, or Christmas wreath. Ok, so most of these projects are more about poking fun at the indestructible, preserved-forever nature of ye olde fruitcake instead of actually recycling, but there are some fun ideas here. Did you get a fruitcake this year? What will become of it? Let us know in the comments.