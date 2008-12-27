Useful Ways To Recycle That Fruitcake

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Actually eating that Christmas fruitcake is out of the question. But instead of tossing it check out some of the creations at the Great Fruitcake Recycling Project. You can turn that traditional holiday treat into a dart board (pictured), knife rack, door stop, or Christmas wreath. Ok, so most of these projects are more about poking fun at the indestructible, preserved-forever nature of ye olde fruitcake instead of actually recycling, but there are some fun ideas here. Did you get a fruitcake this year? What will become of it? Let us know in the comments.

Use your holiday fruitcake to make handy crafts

  • Tom Guest

    Send 'em over. I LOVE Christmas Cakes. Marzipaned and iced ones only though please! :)

  • rai Guest

    Just want to say that if you tried a B B Goddards Gourmet fruitcake you wont want to get rid of it http://www.bbgoddards.com/dp/B00A29RKOI

