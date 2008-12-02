The Microsoft Outlook Team Blog offers up a useful summary of how you can use Outlook's rules and colour categorisations to automatically keep track of multiple work projects in your inbox. I'm personally a big fan of using colours on my calendar, because that's where I like to track upcoming tasks, but the same principle holds, and my initial cynicism about taking this approach gave way when I realised how much easier this made it to identify different kinds of events.
Use Rules And Colours To Build An Outlook Inbox Project Manager
