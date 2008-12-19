USBDeview Examines And Ejects Your USB Flash Drives

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows Only: USBDeview is a handy multi-tool for handling USB flash drives. It is a lightweight and portable application that at its most basic allows you to see which USB devices present and past have been plugged into the machine you are working on. Available information includes serial numbers, hardware names, vendor names, whether or not the device is safe for a hot unplug or not, what drive letter is/was assigned to the device, and so on. Useful for diagnostic and informational purposes in that regard, it has an additional set of features. USBDeview allows you to assign a set an executable, command, or .bat file to be run when a device is plugged in. You can specify devices by a broad range variables including specific serial numbers or the general category like mass storage. You could for instance assign a backup program to run and sync files every time it detected you had mounted the external hard drive you use as a primary backup. USBDeview is freeware, Windows only. Thanks Taziar!

USBDeview

